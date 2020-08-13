PILOT MOUNTAIN Sebastian Chavez-Rubio, 93, died Monday, August 10, 2020. A viewing and gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, August 16 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the family's residence. Interment will be held in Mexico. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.

To plant a tree in memory of Sebastian Chavez-Rubio as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries