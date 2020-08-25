NOVEMBER 26, 1929 - JULY 30, 2020 Jennie F. Cisek, 90, of Greensboro, NC, formerly of Elmhurst, NY, passed away at Maple Grove Health and Rehab on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Beloved wife of 68 years to Ignatius, loving mother of sons Mark Cisek (wife Barbara), Paul Cisek (wife Janie), and daughter Mary (nee Cisek) Klecka and husband Bill. She was the adored grandmother to Laurie, Michael, Christopher, Heather, Ryan, Megan, Daniel, Scott and Kevin; great-grandmother of Honorah, Caroline, Olivia, Owen, Adriana and Camilla. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings Josephine and Vincent. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5 to 6 p.m. Forbis and Dick, Guilford Chapel and, due to Covid-19, a private service for family only will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. in the chapel. Masks and social distancing are required. Inurnment will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Salisbury National Cemetery, in Salisbury, NC. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
