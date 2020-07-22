George Philemon Clark, Jr. of River Landing at Sandy Ridge Retirement Community died on July 2nd, 2020. He previously resided in the Willow Creek Golf Community where he enjoyed playing golf. His military service was with the United States Navy during the Korean War, and he was honorably discharged as lieutenant J.G. An only child of Adehied VonMiller Clark and George P. Clark, he inherited an interest in music from his mother and skills in sports from his father. He was a graduate of Duke University with a degree in history, where he was the student director of the chapel choir and sang solos. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. In sports, George received many honors as one of Duke University's most outstanding football players. He was also inducted into the Duke University Hall of Fame and North Carolina Hall of Fame in Raleigh. Most notable was his participation in the 1945 Sugar Bowl game, where he scored the touchdown winner to beat Alabama 29-26. He also lettered in baseball and helped Duke win two Big Four championships. George earned a master's degree in music education at Columbia University in New York and came to High Point, NC as a music director at First Methodist Church. He was asked to join the New England Life Insurance Co. and began a successful career with many honors, including being president of the Leaders Association. He was a past president of Rotary Club, active in the Chamber of Commerce and other civic groups. He and his family joined Wesley Memorial Methodist Church, where he spent many years as an active member of the Chancel Choir. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by Charlotte Anderson Clark, mother of his children; wife Julia P. Clark and family; stepdaughter, Nancy O. McLean and stepson, Alex W. McLean. Surviving are his wife, Marie English McLean Clark. Also, sisters in-law: Isabel A. Pennell of Phoenix, AZ, Eleanor W. English of Chapel Hill, NC. and cousin John Brooksbank (Lyda) of Sandy Springs, MD. Also surviving are his children: Priscilla C. Tillett (Robert) of Louisville, KY; George P. Clark III (Dorothy) of Durham, NC and Kenneth G. Clark of Charleston, SC. He is survived by grandchildren: Arden C. Mills (Adam), Kathryn T. Eichbauer (Jesse), James Tillett (Tracy) and Patrick Clark; great-grandchildren: Ian Eichbauer, Jack, Luke Mills, Harper and Anderson Tillett. George is survived by stepsons: Emmett E. McLean (Catherine) of Birmingham, AL and Ernest C. McLean of Atlanta, GA. Also surviving are stepgrandchildren: Laura, Kristen, Carson, Carter, Stuart and Reid McLean, stepgreat-grandchildren are Collins and Woodrow McLean. Family of Julia Pruett Clark: Catherine, Sarah, Susan, and son, David Pruett, also survive. Memorials may be made to the River Landing Employee Appreciation Fund at 1575 John Knox Dr., Colfax, NC 27235 or to Wesley Memorial Methodist Church at 225 Chestnut Dr., High Point, NC 27260 for its music program. Sechrest Funeral Home is assisting the family.
