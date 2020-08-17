MARCH 23, 1947 - AUGUST 14, 2020 Laura "Becky" Scoggins Clark, 73, of Browns Summit passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 after a brief battle with Multiple Myeloma. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service. Visitation will be at 10 am with the service to follow at 11 am in the chapel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. The family would like to express their understanding if anyone is uncomfortable or unable to attend the service. The services will be live streamed at georgebrothersfuneral.com. Becky was born March 23, 1947 in Guilford County to the late Herman and Laura Scoggins. She attended Northeast Guilford High School. She was married to the love of her life, Barry Clark for 46 years. In addition to her parents and her husband, Becky was preceded in death by her brothers, Howard, Harry Lee and Everett Scoggins, and a sister, Ada Mae Eanes. Survivors include her children, Tammy Coleman (Len), Dean Clark (fiancé Michele), and Lori Maness (Chad); sister, Irene Bradsher; her adored five grandchildren, Ashley Rumley (Dustin), Logan Coleman, Maddie Maness, Ethan Maness and Macy Clark. The sunshine on her rainy days was her great grandson Easton Cole Rumley and he adored his Nannie B. After the passing of her beloved Barry, she found comfort and companionship from her dog, Bella. Becky took pride in her yard and flowers. She was an avid Duke Blue Devil basketball fan. She enjoyed watching all of her grandchildren play sports and the many family vacations to the beach. She enjoyed her outings and vacations with her dear friend Alinda. Pallbearers will be Ethan Maness, Dustin Rumley, Scott Meitzler, Ed Coleman, Brent Coleman and Brad White. Easton Cole Rumley will be a honorary pallbearer. Memorials can be to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or to your local animal shelter. The family of Becky would like to ask if you attend the service to celebrate her life, please wear a mask at all times to protect everyone during Covid-19. The family invites you to attend in casual dress. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
Service information
Aug 17
Visitation
Monday, August 17, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 17
Funeral Service
Monday, August 17, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.