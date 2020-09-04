FEBRUARY 15, 1954 - AUGUST 26, 2020 Deborah Elaine Clegg, "Debbie," 66, of High Point, passed away unexpectedly on August 26, 2020 at her home. She was born in Winston-Salem, NC on February 15, 1954 to the late Ken and Martha Clegg. Her genuine love and devotion to her family, church, students, various charities and ministries is immeasurable, as she loved all of God's creatures. A lifelong resident of High Point, NC she was an elementary educator serving at Colfax Elementary for 29 years. She graduated from Northwest Guilford High School in 1972 and UNCG in 1976 with her bachelor's degree in education. She received her master's degree in 1984 from UNCG while teaching. She taught alongside her very dear friend, Mary Ann Tucker, for most of those years. After retirement, she continued to give back to the school through tutoring and reading to classes. She always looked forward to phone calls with former teachers and meeting the breakfast bunch when she could go. She enjoyed the farming life and lived near the farm all of her life. She loved sharing golf cart rides with family around the family land and seeing the animals and crops on her uncle's farm. Debbie was very active in her church and served in many capacities. A longtime leader of the Pioneer Club, she also sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, volunteered her cooking talents with the International Students ministry, worked in the food pantry and loved reading to the preschool kids in chapel. She loved her church family. Her contributions to the lives of her family will be felt for generations to come as she gave her time and talents so selflessly. She helped raise her nieces and nephew and was very active in the lives of her great-nieces. Her door was always open for a listening ear, to provide a good meal, or to help with any task or project. The worst of days could be turned around just by a visit to her house. She was constantly sending a special card, making a personalized quilt or craft, or just reminding those around her how much they were loved. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Martha Clegg. Surviving are her dear brothers Danny and Jimmy Clegg; sister-in-law Amy Clegg; nieces Candice Ridge (Matt), Krystal Braswell (David), Sarah Slack (Warren), Mary Kate Kanoy (Kirk); nephew Matthew Dunbar; and great-nieces Mattison, Parker, and Ella Ridge and Nora Jane Slack, whom she adored. She was the family cheerleader and her positive outlook and unifying presence will be greatly missed. Services will be held at Trinity Church, 5200 W. Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mark Putnam officiating. Family will receive visitors after the service. For those who can't attend the service, it will be live streamed and the link can be found at www.trinitychurchgso.org the day of the service. It will also be on streamed on Trinity Evangelical Covenant Church's Facebook and YouTube pages. Debbie was a selfless giver and in lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be directed to a few charities she was most passionate about, which include Greensboro Youth for Christ, YWCA of Greensboro - Emergency Family Shelter Program, or Trinity Church. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina
