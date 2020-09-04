JANUARY 10, 1938 - SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 Helen Poston Clontz (Hedgie), 82, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on September 1, 2020 in Colfax, NC. A graveside service for family and close friends (wearing mask please) will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Mocksville at Rose Cemetery, officiated by Reverend Jill Alventosa-Brown of West Market Street United Methodist Church in Greensboro, NC. Helen Stewart Poston was born in Statesville, NC to Hoy and Helen Poston on January 10, 1938. When she was young she was called "Hedgie" by one of her childhood friends and that nickname that remained throughout her life. She went to school in Mocksville, NC and she graduated from Statesville High School. She married John H. Clontz on August 14, 1959 in Statesville, NC. She then attended and graduated with honors from King's Business College in Charlotte, NC. She began working as a secretary, moving up to become executive secretary for the CEO of a large company a few years before having her first child. Helen and John had an antique business called the Brass Latch that she loved and through it she shared her talent of interior design with many customers and friends. She later returned to take college courses in art and design at UNC-Greensboro and successfully completed the course requirements and became a North Carolina realtor. She was a consummate hostess and entertained frequently with her husband for his business associates and their friends on special occasions and to celebrate her many clubs and organizations that she enjoyed. Helen loved dogs, riding horses, going to steeplechases and attending the Kentucky Derby (she was known for sporting lovely hats for church, holidays, special occasions, and, of course the Derby). She loved to sail at Lake Norman, relax on the local beaches and to sew intricate clothing for special occasions, frequently made using antique ornamentations. She enjoyed music (especially gospel and hymns, oldies and Elvis Presley), dancing, cooking and playing her baby grand piano. She enjoyed frequent family trips and many, many activities with her children and grandchildren. In 1966, Helen was honored with an Outstanding Young Women of America Award, recognizing the many civic contributions she made through her involvement with the Statesville Garden Club, the Statesville Bridge Club, the Mocksville Bridge Club, and then later the Sedgefield Garden Club, and the Sedgefield Stock Club. She was an active member of several churches, most recently, West Market Street United Methodist Church. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, John. Helen is survived by her son, John Stewart Clontz, her daughter, Rebecca Clontz Nichols and her husband Sam, grandchildren Foster Gray Nichols, Abigail, Morgan Nichols, John Nicholas Clontz and William Poston Clontz and her sister, Ann Poston James. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Road #200, Greensboro, NC 27409. The Clontz family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Linda Pearson, Lib Baldwin (Helen's long term caregivers) and the exceptional management and staff at River Landing at Sandy Ridge, part of the Presbyterian Home Society, and in her last 8 months of her life, at the Pebble Beach II Unit at River Landing. We thank them for all the love and care that they graciously provided for our mother during her time there. The family requests that notes of special memories you wish to share, be sent to Becky Nichols at 3432 Dixon Rd., Durham, NC 27707. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service-Greensboro is serving the family. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service 1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, NC 27403
