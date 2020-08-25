AUGUST 10, 1951 - AUGUST 22, 2020 Cynthia Kay Coble, 69, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Wesley Long Community Hospital. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel in Greensboro. Cynthia was born in Greensboro on August 10, 1951 to the late James and Violet Talley. She was a retired hairdresser and enjoyed volunteering at HOPE Christian Fellowship and had a passion for helping the homeless and those less fortunate in our community. Cynthia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Coe Causey. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of over 26 years, Darren Elliott Miles; daughter, Tammy Hollins (Steven); son, Jesse "Dink" Coe (Dana); sister, Monia Burleson; brother, Ronald Talley; grandchildren, Jessica Coe, Matthew Coe, Chase Hollins, Lana Hollins, Kimberly McBee, Savannah Causey, Madison Causey, and Kayla James; great-grandchild, Hudson Kuwik and Josiah McBee; and other extended family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7207 Albert Pick Rd., Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.