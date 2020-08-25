AUGUST 10, 1951 - AUGUST 22, 2020 Cynthia Kay Coble, 69, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Wesley Long Community Hospital. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel in Greensboro. Cynthia was born in Greensboro on August 10, 1951 to the late James and Violet Talley. She was a retired hairdresser and enjoyed volunteering at HOPE Christian Fellowship and had a passion for helping the homeless and those less fortunate in our community. Cynthia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Coe Causey. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of over 26 years, Darren Elliott Miles; daughter, Tammy Hollins (Steven); son, Jesse "Dink" Coe (Dana); sister, Monia Burleson; brother, Ronald Talley; grandchildren, Jessica Coe, Matthew Coe, Chase Hollins, Lana Hollins, Kimberly McBee, Savannah Causey, Madison Causey, and Kayla James; great-grandchild, Hudson Kuwik and Josiah McBee; and other extended family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7207 Albert Pick Rd., Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Coble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries