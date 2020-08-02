DECEMBER 19, 1929 - JULY 31, 2020 Pearl Isabella May Coble, 90, of Julian, NC passed away July 31, 2020 at her residence. Pearl was well known in the Julian community as having a green thumb. She enjoyed growing plants and was very involved with her son at Sam's Greenhouse. She will lie in repose on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Coble's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Julian, NC officiated by Reverend Chris Johnson. Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, George Lee Coble; parents, Cecil and Annie Vesta May; sister, Betty Glasgow; brothers, Worth May, C. H. May and Joe May. She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Coble Gunn (Jim); sons, Sam Coble (Susan), Ray Coble (Lynn); granddaughters, Sarah Zimmer (Chris), M.C. Coble (Louise); grandsons, , Aaron Coble, Steven Gunn (Becky), David Gunn (Rita); great grandchildren, Adah Zimmer, Elliott Zimmer, Landon Gunn, Hayden Gunn, Colin Gunn; sisters, Rachel Garrett, Frances Coble; brother, Paul May (Mary); sister in law, Margie May; brother in law, Bill Hofer (Louise). In Lieu of flower please make a memorial contribution to Coble's Lutheran Church general fund, 5200 Coble Church Road, Julian, NC 27283 or Authorocare (formally known as Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro), 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.loflinfh.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Coble family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 West Swannanoa Ave., Liberty, NC
