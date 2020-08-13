Stephen Cooper Coble, 72, passed away August 10, 2020. He was born on September 4, 1947. Steve retired from Cone Mills after 30 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed visiting The Flea NC 29. Survivors include daughters, Stephanie Caviness (Michael) and Jessica Davis; mother of children, Janice Miller; special friend, Connie Garceau; grandchildren, Courtney (Daniel), Steven (Cayleigh) and Harley (Timus); great-grandchildren, Nova, Peyton, Karleigh and Karson. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at American Legion Cone Post 386, 1206 American Legion St., Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

