NOVEMBER 30, 1930 - AUGUST 17, 2020 Paul Wilson Coleman, 89, passed away Monday afternoon, August 17, 2020, at Annie Penn Memorial Hospital in Reidsville. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Coleman was born November 30, 1930 in Welch, WV to the late Emment Coleman and Lydia Patterson Coleman. He was a US Army veteran, having served toward the end of the Korean War, as a medic. Paul was a member of Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church and was a retiree of Fieldcrest Mills. He is survived by his daughter, Paula Gail Coleman of Conway, SC; one grandchild, Christopher Smith; two great-grandchildren, Marissa and Blake Smith; and sister, Alice Glover of Denton, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ava Jean Robertson Coleman; his infant son, Amos Levi Coleman; brothers, Junior, Charles and Bill Coleman; and sisters, Jan Allen and Lucy Ward. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd Eden, NC 27288

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Coleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries