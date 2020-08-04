JULY 8, 1933 - JULY 30, 2020 Mary Lou Coley, loving wife, mother and sister, 87, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Christ Free Will Baptist Church followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are encouraged. Mrs. Coley was born on July 8, 1933, in Stokes County to the late William Lester Mabe and Mary Lou Nelson Mabe. She was a member of Christ Free Will Baptist Church, retired from Reynolds Tobacco Company with 37 years of service, then worked at the Colfax Farmer's Market (Sandy Ridge) for 12 years. Mary Lou was a wonderful cook. She canned, pickled and preserved. After her mother's death at a young age, she reared her younger siblings. She was there with love and to help anyone she could. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Oscar James Coley (1989) and brothers Ken and William Mabe. Survivors include her son Oscar E. Coley; brother Harry Mabe; sisters Mozelle Roberts, Carrie Stephens, and Harriet Hull and many nieces and nephews and a special nephew Blake Tucker. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Service information
Aug 5
Funeral Service
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Christ Free Will Baptist Church
163 Hilton Road
Stokesdale, NC 27357
163 Hilton Road
Stokesdale, NC 27357
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Aug 5
Visitation
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
12:00PM-1:45PM
12:00PM-1:45PM
Christ Free Will Baptist Church
163 Hilton Road
Stokesdale, NC 27357
163 Hilton Road
Stokesdale, NC 27357
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.