COLLUM, DORIS SUGGS FULK GREENSBORO DORIS WENT home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Rockingham County to the late John Kinston Suggs and Joy Bell Alley Suggs. The service will be held at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Dr. Carl Shelton and Dr. Jon Ferguson (grandson) will be officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family request that friends adhere to the Covid guidelines. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Paul Russell Fulk in 1984 and is survived by her children, Pam Reid (Ed), Penny Brooks (Clyde), Greg Fulk (Stacy) and Patrice Ferguson (Ken) along with 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, one on the way and her half-brother Douglas Suggs (Brenda). She was also preceded in death by her second husband, James Collum. She was a devoted Mother and Grandmother who prayed daily for the protection of her family and that we all would be reunited again in Heaven. She found great joy in serving the Lord in the church. She served in many capacities including pianist, teacher, and singing with her daughters. Her love for the Lord inspired her to help establish The Good Shepherd Mission which brought many to the Lord. She was an accomplished artist who shared her many beautiful paintings with family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice, her Rondo Caregiver Natasha Alford and family friend Goldie Smith. Her request was that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Urban Ministry, 305 West Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27406. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Collum family. Online condolences may be made at www. haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
