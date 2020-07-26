COLTRANE, SR., THOMAS WORTH JUNE 18, 1925 - JULY 9, 2020 Thomas Worth Coltrane Sr., 95, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, with his family and in his home in Palm Coast, Fla. Mr. Coltrane was born in 1925 in Sophia, N.C. He was preceded in death by parents, William Clarkson Coltrane and Lillie Steed Coltrane; brothers, Val and Irvin Coltrane; and sisters, Elizabeth McCain, Bernice Hayes and Evelyn Curtis. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Coltrane; children, Tricia Gagnon and Clark Coltrane; grandchildren, Zoe Gagnon and Atticus Gagnon; and from a previous marriage, children, Ellen Coltrane, Thomas Coltrane Jr. and wife Jennifer Harris Coltrane and Victoria Patterson and husband Terry Patterson; grandchildren, Rhiannon Bauer, Sarah Coltrane, Tiffany Medford and Christina Saylor; four great-grandsons; and beloved beagle, Roscoe P. Coltrane. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren in a quiet, dedicated way. He also loved learning, gardening, BBQ & the Texas Rangers. Mr. Coltrane joined the Navy in 1943 and was an aviation radioman aboard ship in the Pacific Theater during World War II, commissioned an ensign in 1951 and was named group Commander in the Naval Reserves in 1970. Mr. Coltrane practiced law in Asheboro, N.C., for over 20 years starting in 1951 and serviced as Randolph County attorney for 21 years. He was a staunch Republican, serving as the chairman of the Republican Party in Randolph County for over 20 years. He was a delegate to the 1968 Republican National Convention. Mr. Coltrane also was a member of the University of North Carolina Board of Governors from 1973-1986, serving as vice chairman for a period of time. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Cape Canaveral National Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Sandhills Beagle Rescue, 2985 Stallings Road, Macclesfield, NC 27852. Heritage Funeral and Cremation service 4601 E Moody blvd G-7, Bunnell, FL 32110
