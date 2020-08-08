JUNE 17, 1940 - AUGUST 3, 2020 The sun rose for Bernard Lewis Cooper on June 17, 1940 in Smithfield, NC. to the late Terry and Frances Elizabeth Jefferson Cooper. The sun set for Bernard on August 3rd, 2020 while he was in the loving care of his niece and nephew, Henry and Faye Jacobs in Wilmington, NC. He grew up in Wilson, NC with three brothers and seven sisters. He graduated from CH Darden High School in Wilson, NC and attended North Carolina A&T. He served ten years on the police force in Washington, DC after leaving NC A&T. He also worked as an epidemiologist at the District of Columbia Health Department in Washington, DC and for Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation in Greensboro, NC. He was a faithful member of Allen AME Memorial Church in the District of Columbia. Upon returning to Washington, DC, he entered into a second marriage of nine years with Helen Ransome and developed a loving relationship with his stepchildren Deborah Longus, Di Anne Willis, Denise Ransome, and Charles Ransome until his homegoing. Bernard is preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Elizabeth Harper, Alice Terry Tennille, and brothers, Rhonda Leon, and Nathanial Charles. Those that are left to cherish colorful memories are his three sons Gary (Deena) of Bolivia, NC; Kevin (Deidra) of Raleigh, NC; and Keith (Xylina) Los Angeles, CA, and their children. He is also survived by five sisters, Elnora Blanch Cooper Jones, Charlotte Loraine Cooper Newton, Gwendolyn Melba Cooper Parham, Betty Joyce Cooper Sherrod, Deloris Andretta Cooper Pratt(Joe) Forestville, MD and one brother Randolph Cooper (Brenda) Clinton, MD; great-grandchildren and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and close family friends; a very close friend Bernie McQueen. In appreciation, the family of Mr. Bernard Cooper acknowledges with gratitude the heartfelt prayers, words of consolation, and generosities extended to us during the homegoing of our loved one. It is our prayer that God will continue to bless each of you. A special "Thank You": the staff of The Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center, Wilmington, NC; the Staff at Senior Health Center, Wilmington, NC; Samuel Nixon, PCW. Perry J. Brown Funeral Home 909 E. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
