Mrs. Virginia Dare Eller Cothren, age 99, widow of Charlie Everette Cothren, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her daughter's home in Thomasville. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Forest Baptist Church with Pastor Donnie Shumate officiating. The body will be placed in the church at 1:00 p.m. for public viewing. Burial will be in the church cemetery. She was born April 6, 1921 in Forsyth County to George Hampton and Alice Taylor Eller. Ms Dare, as most people called her, was a good wife and wonderful mother to her children. She loved her home church and taught Sunday school for many years. Her favorite hobbies were caring for her flowers, working in her garden, picking, canning and freezing vegetables. She will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one daughter, Nancy Loretta Cothren; and one son, Charles Max Cothren; two sisters, Minnie Mae (Mickey) Eller and Nancy Faye Anderson; one brother, George Hampton Eller; one son in-law, Waldo Saintsing; one daughter in-law, Janice Cothren. She is survived by two daughters, Joan Saintsing of Thomasville, NC, and Judy McAdams and husband Ken of Greensboro; one son, David Cothren and wife Shirley of Greensboro; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Marie Smithy. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Oak Forest Baptist Church, 123 Antioch Church Rd., Wilkesboro, NC 28697, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Triad Chapter, 216 W. Market Street, Suite B, Greensboro, NC 28676, or to the donor's choice.

Service information

Aug 24
Funeral Service
Monday, August 24, 2020
2:00PM
Oak Forest Baptist Church
123 Antioch Church Road
Wilkesboro, NC 28697
