Helen Mason Coulter of Hickory, NC passed away on July 28, 2020 at the age of 97. Helen was born in Baywood, VA to Edward Harvey Mason and Zenna Todd Mason. She attended Radford College in Virginia and earned a bachelor of science degree in home economics, and later taught for a short period of time. Helen supported WWII stateside by working at the Overseas Replacement Depot (ORD) in Greensboro, NC. She later worked at Sears in the personnel department. She married Harry Duard Coulter in 1952, after which she enjoyed gardening, cooking and raising her children. At the age of 75, she and Harry made the long drive to TN many times to see their grandson. Helen and Harry were longtime residents of Greensboro, NC and members of the First Presbyterian Church for many years. Survivors include son Stuart M. Coulter, wife Jeanie Coulter and grandson Brian G. Coulter of Tullahoma Tennessee and daughter Mary C. Barker and husband James Thomas Barker II of Hickory, NC. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at The Kingston Residence of Hickory for their kind and loving attention to Helen in her final weeks. They made a difference. No flowers are requested. Memorial donations can be sent to Catawba County Meals on Wheels. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements are being managed by Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory, NC and online condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
