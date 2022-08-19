COX, BRENDA GAIL DEZERN COX MARCH 24, 1955 - AUGUST 12, 2022 Brenda Cox, 67, of McLeansville, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at Beacon Place. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at George Brothers Funeral Service with Reverend William Baker officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Brenda was born in Moore County to the late James and Lucy Ray Dezern. She was employed with Forest Properties in Greensboro. She was a former member of Anchor Fellowship Church and was currently associated with Gibsonville Christian Church. Along with her husband, Brenda served her Lord through song, singing with the Spiritual Heirs gospel group and later with Proclamation. She was a member of the East Coast Gospel Association. Brenda was preceded in death by her brothers, James Phillip Dezern, Terry Ray Dezern, and Edgar William Dezern. She is survived by her husband, Johnnie Lee Cox of the home; sons, Frederick Blaine Moore, Jr. and Jeremiah Shane Moore; grandchildren, Dakotah Blaine Moore, Jeffrey Keith Morgan Moore, Micah Caleb Moore, Michaela Shae Moore, and Amber Marie Swaney; and great-grandchildren, Henry James Moore, Benjamin Parker Moore, and Grady Layne Thomas Kellam. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or to the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center, Janeway Tower, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr., Greensboro, NC 27406
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.