SUPPLY Ray Seagraves Creede, 82, died Sunday, August 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 28 at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.

