SEPTEMBER 30, 1971 - AUGUST 28, 2020 Calvin Eugene Crosby went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday morning, August 28, 2020. Born September 30, 1971 in Greensboro, NC, he was the youngest child of the late Willie James Crosby Sr. and Rosa Crosby. Calvin leaves to cherish his memory his soulmate Sherry; his pride and joy in their son, Lincoln; brothers Sammy Stewart, Willie Crosby (Shae) and Donald Crosby; sisters Necy Crosby and Dot Crosby; nephew/brother Jeff Crosby; and a host of extended family and friends. He was employed by the city of Greensboro at the time of his passing. Respects can be made to Calvin at Woodard Funeral Home from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Graveside service will be on Friday, September 4, 2020, 1 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no repass. Woodard Funeral Home 3200 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405
