JANUARY 3, 1931 - AUGUST 6, 2020 Jean McCluskey Crouse, 89, passed into eternity on August 6, 2020 after a brief illness. Jean was a resident at Friends Homes of Guilford in Greensboro. She was born on January 3, 1931 to Harold McCluskey and Minnie McCluskey Reeves. Jean was married to J. Winfred Crouse, serving as a pastor's wife for over 50 years, and loving the people in each congregation. Nothing made her happier than to take a quart of soup to someone in need, to share many laughs with everyone she met, or to get involved in the story of their lives. She helped many young women as they started out as young wives and mothers. She truly put her faith into action, adopting many into her circle of friends. Along with loving church members, Jean loved her family fiercely. She enjoyed spending time with each of them, whether in family gatherings or with one or two, making each of them feel special. She was constantly telling people how proud she was of her boys! Grandchildren and great-grandchildren just delighted her, and she accepted the "grandmother" role with love and pride. Her family will always remember her smiles, words of encouragement, great humor, famous Christmas dinners, and joy of life. Jean is survived by her sons: Mike Crouse (Pam) of Yadkinville, NC and Bruce Crouse (Ellen) of Snow Camp, NC; grandchildren: Lance Crouse (Emily), Brock Crouse, Kerry Crouse, Hope C. Tally (Greg), And Dana C. Thames (Daniel); great-grandchildren: Leanna Tally, Ethan Tally, Isaac Thames, Sydney Thames, and Peyton Crouse; one brother: Junior McCluskey (Bonnie) and one sister: Ruth Quate, both of Greensboro. A graveside service will be held at New Garden Cemetery on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Daniel Thames officiating. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
