JULY 2, 1939 - JULY 25, 2020 Barbara Jean Stamey Curtis, 81, went home to be with her Lord, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Southside Baptist Church with Dr. Howard McNeill and Rev. Ben Pearce officiating. Interment will follow at Grace Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Barbara was born July 2, 1939 in Greensboro to the late Ray and Viola Stamey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James "Jack" Curtis, a son, Andy Curtis, a brother, Ray Stamey, and a sister, Helen Martin. Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Fudge (Steve); a daughter-in-law, Donna Curtis; four grandchildren, Kacey Curtis, Hunter Curtis, Travis Fudge and Catherine Fudge, three sisters, Edith Hoff, Ruth Thornburg, and Pat Isaac. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 1001 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406 George Brothers Funeral Services is assisting the Curtis family with funeral arrangements. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.