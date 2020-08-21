41 - AUGUST 15, 2020 Brian Nelson Dance, 41, of Greensboro, died August 15, 2020. Brian was born in Greensboro and lived in the Southeast Guilford community for his entire life. He was a mechanic by trade and could repair anything with an engine! He had the kindest heart and was always willing to help anyone. He had a passion for animals, fast cars, dirt bikes, and country music. He touched so many people with his tender and warm heart! Brian was the son of Ronald and Peggy Dance, who predeceased him. Left to cherish his memory are his sisters - Ronda Dance Bailey (Jack) of Liberty and Kimberly Ann Dance of McLeansville, his nephews Seth and Luke Bailey, and his precious little niece, Nova Ann Hood. She always brought a smile to his face and a twinkle to his eye. He is also survived by his aunt Trudy Eads, and many cousins. He had so many friends that it is hard to name them all, but his family would like to thank Dennis Lee, Adam Coakley, Chad Coltrane and Zack Stone for always being there for him. Through the good and bad times, you loved him like a brother for so many years. A celebration of life is scheduled for September 20 at 12 p.m. This will be held at the Pleasant Garden Town Hall picnic shelter with social distancing in place. Please come to celebrate Brian with food, family, friends, and fellowship. In Brian's words--Holla, hugs, love, bye! Triad Cremation and Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.