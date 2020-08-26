JULY 22, 1953 - AUGUST 24, 2020 Dawn Kivett Dawkins, age 67, of Asheboro, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Randolph Hospice House. Mrs. Dawkins was born in Greensboro on July 22, 1953 to Garland Wolfe and Ottis Gaines Kivett. Dawn was a graduate of Grimsley High School in Greensboro and participated in the Curry Cottage Program led by Isabelle Powell at UNC-G. She was a member of First Christian Church in Ramseur and was a volunteer with Regional Consolidated Services. She is survived by her husband, Donald "Don" Dawkins; daughter, Karen Shore (David) of Apex; stepson, Gary Dawkins of Biscoe; grandchildren, Charlotte Shore, Ian Shore, Laya Smith, and Sarah Dehart; 3 great-grandchildren; and brother, Stephen Craig Kivett (Bonnie) of Rocky Mount. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 531, Ramseur, NC 27316. Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Dawkins family. Pugh Funeral Home 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC 27203

