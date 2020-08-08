DAWKINS, JR., RICKY GERARD MARCH 11, 2006 - AUGUST 3, 2020 Ricky Gerard Dawkins, Jr., 14, of Lincoln, NE, was taken to be with God on Monday, August 3, 2020. Ricky was born March 11, 2006 to Ricky Dawkins, Sr. and Christy Hyman in Burlington, NC. Ricky's smile brought joy to many and sadly we are unable to look upon that smile again in this life. Every person who met Ricky was charmed by his easy wit. Despite being laconic in unfamiliar settings, he had a true gift of gab once assured he was among friends. Ricky was a self-taught pianist and artist with a special talent for graphite drawing. The beloved Ricky will always be the pride and joy of his mother, Christy Hyman and his father, Ricky Dawkins, Sr; his sister, Chastity Hyman; maternal grandparents, Wilson (Helen) Hyman; paternal grandmother, Priscilla Dawkins. Ricky's aunts, uncles and cousins who have treasured him all his life will miss him. Our fervent love for Ricky Dawkins, Jr. will remain with us forever and ever. A private visitation and celebration of Ricky's life will be held.
