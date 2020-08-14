DECEMBER 15, 1932 - AUGUST 12, 2020 Naomi Frances Rakes DeHart, 87, of Eden, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Brighter Days Ministry Church in Madison. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Naomi was born in Franklin County, Virginia, a daughter of Charles Richard Rakes and Effie Nolen Rakes, both deceased. She was retired as a supervisor with Spray Cotton Mill. She is survived by her daughters, Judy Hutcherson and Teresa Odom, both of Eden; her sister, Vicki Turman and husband, Charles of Virginia; her brothers, Larry Rakes and Lane Rakes, both of Virginia, and her grandsons, Michael Hutcherson, Jr., Jason Martin, Jr., Joe Riley DeHart, James "Willie" DeHart; and her great-granddaughters, MacKenzie, Kaleigh and Gracie. In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, William Alfred DeHart, and her sons, James DeHart and Joe DeHart. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service from 2 until 3 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27275. Online condolences may be offered at booneandcooke.com. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
