AUGUST 10, 1938 - JULY 8, 2020 Ameila L. D'Eletto passed away on July 8, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina at age 81. She was born on August 10, 1938 to Albert and Christine Pierro D'Eletto in Yonkers, where she was raised and educated. Amelia worked as a personnel clerk for Westchester County. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister Alberta Petite; survivors include a sister Antoinette (Marty) Fischer, nieces Christine (Richard) Blue, Dawn (Marc) Green, nephews Michael (Catherine) Petit and Albert (Jennifer) Fischer; great-nephews Eric (Sarah) Turner, Christopher (Kelly) Turner and Aiden Fischer; great-nieces Madison Petite, Cameron Petite and Leah Green; great-great-nieces Carson Turner, Riley Turner Hadley Turner and Eleanor Turner. A Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, July 17th at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church (Yonkers, NY). Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Amelia was a resident of Greensboro, NC and a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church on Elm Street North in Greensboro. A memorial service will be held in Greensboro at a later date. Whalen & Ball Funeral Home, 168 Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10703; (914) 965-5488; www.whalenandballfh.com. Whalen & Ball Funeral Home 168 Park Avenue

