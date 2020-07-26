DEMPSEY, VIVIAN SEPTEMBER 13, 1929 - MAY 19, 2020 Mrs. Vivian McGee Dempsey passed away on May 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. A native of Greensboro North Carolina, she graduated from Sumner High School Class of 1947. She later attended Traphagen School of Fashion in New York City and went to work for Gertz Department store. In 1953, she and her family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, where she became one of the first female securities trader, while also finding time to take flying lessons. In the 1960's she continued her career in Fashion Design and went to work at Sheridan Vocational School dedicating 20+ years and holding an elite status of student placement rate. Also, she served vigorously in her community as chair of the Beautification Committee where she planted over 3,000 trees. Vivian was passionate about making the neighborhoods clean, safe, and beautiful. She touched many lives and was a wonderful soul who never turned anyone away. She passed with the same grace and poise as she lived, and her memory will forever "keep on keeping on" in our hearts. She was predeceased by her husband and son and survived by her sister, daughter, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Mrs. Dempsey will be laid to rest on August 1, 2020 at 10:30A (Time change). A Graveside service will be held at Rehobeth United Methodist Church located at 4475 Rehobeth Church Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406. She will rest peacefully next to her loving husband and parents. Anyone wishing to participate please email besidemeL@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to Rehobeth United Methodist Church in her memory.
