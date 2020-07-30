WINSTON-SALEM Samuel Diaz-Tellez, 69, died Friday, July 24, 2020. A public viewing and gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday, August 1 at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Ave., Greensboro. Interment will be held in Mexico.

