JANUARY 30, 1922 - AUGUST 26, 2020 Kernersville Mrs. Magilene Stewart Doggett, 98, passed away August 26, 2020. She was born January 30, 1922 in Forsyth County, to the late Lillian Lucille Jones and Colonel Eugene Stewart. Magilene graduated from Gray High School in 1939. After moving to Greensboro in 1962, she became a faithful member of Faith Presbyterian Church. She worked for Friendly Ave. Baptist Weekday Learning Center from 1976-1996. She moved to Kernersville in 1998 to be close to family and joined Main Street United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed volunteering in the office and making crafts for her circle. Throughout all this time she continued to be an active member of First United Church of Christ Women's Craft Class in Winston-Salem. In addition to her parents, Magilene was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Cooke, brother-in-law, Edsel Cooke, brother, Cecil Stewart and sister-in-law, Jewel, and brother, C.E. Jr. Stewart, brother-in-law, Ed and sister-in-law, Elaine Doggett. Surviving are: one son, Keith Doggett and his friend Brenda Whicker, one daughter, Tammy Foster and husband Chuck, two grandsons Scott Foster and wife Sarah, Brian Foster and wife Katlyn, two great-grandchildren, Harper and Jude Foster, one sister-in-law, Libby Morgan, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. With social distancing observed and masks requested, a graveside service will be held 5 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020 in Waughtown Cemetery with Rev. Dale Hilton and Rev. Al Ward officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church Adult and Youth Mission Trips at 306 South Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or to Hospice of High Point at 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. The family would like to express their special appreciation to Hospice of High Point for their love and care. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Doggett family Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.