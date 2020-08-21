FEBRUARY 22, 1929 - AUGUST 18, 2020 SUMMERFIELD - Truman Bailey Doggett, age 91, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born February 22, 1929, he was the only son of William Waldo Doggett and Cosie Bailey Doggett. From a young age, Truman demonstrated an exceptional work ethic. With his wife and business partner, he founded Doggett Construction Company, Inc., an entity now in its third generation of family operation. His entrepreneurial drive fostered other interests, as well. In real estate, he partnered with investors who shared his vision for land development. In other ventures, including an automobile dealership and racetrack, he teamed with a special nephew, Michael Byrd Johnson, who predeceased him. Truman embodied a simple business philosophy: honest dealings fueled by determined effort. Truman was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Summerfield. He was also a member of Guilford Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite Valley of Greensboro, and Oasis Shrine Temple of Charlotte. During an extended period of declining health, Truman held fast to faith, hope, and friendship. He will be remembered for his infectious laughter, tireless optimism, and generous heart. In addition to his parents, Truman was predeceased by a sister, Marion Doggett Johnson. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Judy Marion Doggett; daughter, Debra Craig Allman, and husband, C. Edwin Allman III; son, Mark Bailey Doggett, and wife, Martha Strickland Doggett; granddaughter, Sarah Doggett Evenson, and husband, Peter Oliver Evenson, Jr.; and grandson, William Bailey Doggett. The family would like to express their appreciation to Truman's primary care physician, Dr. Bruce Wilson Burchette and the hospice staff of AuthoraCare Collective. Gratitude is also extended to Truman's many caregivers, whose compassionate service provided comfort to him and his family. A visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Summerfield on the evening of Friday, August 20, 2020, 6 to 9 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. An opportunity for virtual visitation with the family will also be available. A private graveside service will be held the following day. In recognition of Truman's belief in the benefits of gainful employment, memorial contributions may be made to the Independent Living Program of the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford. Colonial Funeral Home is serving the family. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Service information
Aug 21
Visitation
Friday, August 21, 2020
7:00PM-10:00PM
7:00PM-10:00PM
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
