JULY 31, 1932 - AUGUST 4, 2020 Evalyn Elizabeth Duncan Dorn, 88, of 5410 Garden Lake Drive, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the home of her daughter, Nancy Dorn Everett. Because of COVID-19, plans for a celebration of life are pending at this time. Memorial contribution can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westcheaster Dr., High Point, NC 27262. From all of the lives you touched, the light and happiness you radiated, and the paths you changed, you always will be admired, loved, and remembered. Rest well, Mama Dorn. Triad Cremations & Funeral Services 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407

