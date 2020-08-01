JANUARY 7, 1996 - JULY 29, 2020 Kaitlyn Drake, the love of our life, passed away at Cone Hospital on July 29, 2020 and departed to her heavenly home. Kaitlyn arrived in this world at Women's Hospital in Greensboro during a blizzard on January 7, 1996. That was the day our lives were forever changed. The day her mom handed down her crown to her, as she was the new princess of the family. Our Katie Bug, our Pooh baby, our Sissy. She was a daughter, sister, granddaughter and the best friend that anyone could ever hope to have. The world lost an amazingly kind and gentle soul who most often put others before herself. She guarded her friendships fiercely and you would be hard pressed to find an animal that she didn't love. Our love for her is stronger than death, our love for her will never die. She will live on in our hearts until we take our last breath. When you see a rainbow, please think of our sweet girl. She loved them in life and has shown us many after her passing. Kaitlyn attended General Greene Elementary School, Kernodle Middle, and NW High School. Left to cherish her memory are her parents Marcus and Caroline Drake, brother Noah, grandparents Steve and Maureen Burns and William and Sue Drake, Uncle Charles (Niki) (all of Greensboro) and Uncle John of Indiana. We will have a small family service; a larger celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in her honor. It would make her happy to support a cause that is close to your heart.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.