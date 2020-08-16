SEPTEMBER 1, 1952 - AUGUST 7, 2020 Lawrence "Larry" Olen Dudley, 67, died at his home in Greensboro on August 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at George Brothers Funeral Service with Reverend Dolly Jacobs officiating. He was born in Asheboro and moved with his family to Greensboro in 1961. He was a graduate of Grimsley High School, where he was a member of the Concert and Marching Bands. He worked as an automotive and motorcycle mechanic and later as a security systems installer. He enjoyed working on and riding motorcycles. He had a love for swing dancing and participated in several swing dance groups. He also played in an adult softball league. Larry was the son of the late Leonard and Carol Dudley. He is survived by his sons, Christopher Dudley, of Asheboro, and Matthew Dudley (Amber Locklear), of Greensboro; grandchildren, Hailie, Maysen, Joseph, and Violet; sister, Karen Ridenhour (Lane), of Greensboro; and his brother, Kenneth Dudley (Brenda), of Merritt Island, Florida. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. George Brothers Funeral Service
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.