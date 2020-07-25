JAMESTOWN George Russell Durbin, 80, died Friday, July 24, 2020. Greeting of friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Dr., High Point.
Service information
Jul 26
Greeting of Friends
Sunday, July 26, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
1:00PM-3:00PM
Cumby Family Funeral Service - High Point
1015 Eastchester Dr.
High Point, NC 27262
1015 Eastchester Dr.
High Point, NC 27262
