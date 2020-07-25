JAMESTOWN George Russell Durbin, 80, died Friday, July 24, 2020. Greeting of friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Dr., High Point.

