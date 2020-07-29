AUGUST 17, 1945 - JULY 27, 2020 Mr. Thomas "Tommy" Wayne Durham passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. At this time no services will be held for Mr. Durham. He was a retired employee of Cone Mills of the White Oak Division and a member of Brown Summit Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Margaret Durham; brother, Billy Durham; sister, Frances Turner and son-in-law, Glenn Bantel, Sr. He is survived by his wife; Barbara Durham; sons, Michael and Jeffrey Durham; daughter, Pamela Bantel; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street is assisting the Durham family with the arrangements.

