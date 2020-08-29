October 28, 1922 - August 27, 2020 Bill was a loving husband to Gladys Sessoms Elmore for forty years and father to William Edward Elmore, III, both of whom predeceased him. He is survived by his adoring daughter, Betty Elmore Potter; his loving wife of thirty one years, Brent Holderness Elmore; and three grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Gildea, Megan Ann Petrilli and Edmund Stephen Petrilli lll. He further became father to Chuck and Debbie Holderness, Hayes and Cherie Holderness, Bebe and Harry Immurs, and Tommy and Sara Holderness, and Poppie to their children and their children's children. Born in Lynchburg, Virginia on October 28, 1922, Bill moved with his parents, William Edward Elmore and Bertha Royal Elmore, to Wilson and Tarboro, NC. Bill graduated from the University of North Carolina as an undergraduate and a law student. While at UNC, he was captain of the swim team and a member of Phi Gamma Delta. Bill and Gladys moved to Greensboro after they married. Bill worked at Burlington Industries as Tax Counsel, specializing in foreign taxation. During this time he became a CPA. He and Gladys played tennis as partners and won many tournaments. Bill and Gladys belonged to the First Presbyterian church, where he taught Sunday school and served as an elder and a deacon and on the committee to find a new minister. Bill also served on the board of the Cerebral Palsy school and as president of the Greensboro Country Club. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and volunteered for the United Way. Bill served as a lieutenant in the Navy in both World War II and the Korean War. Brent and Bill married in 1989. They had a wonderful time traveling and dividing their time between Palm Beach, Greensboro and Roaring Gap. In Palm Beach, he was a member of the Royal Poinciana Chapel, the Society of the Four Arts, the Everglades Club and the Bath and Tennis Club. Bill was an avid bridge player and golfer. Bill shot his age a few times once he turned 72 and played nine holes at age 96. He had two holes in one at the Roaring Gap Club. Bill and Brent hosted their family every Labor Day weekend at Roaring Gap. He loved to watch sports and never wanted to miss the Tar Heels play. He went to the gym every day for thirty minutes until Covid shut down the gym. A remote service celebrating his life will be held August 30 at 4:00 p.m. (zoom meeting ID 91844579184). A graveside service will be held next year. Memorial gifts can be made to the Holderness-Elmore Scholarship Fund at UNC Law School, 160 Ridge Rd., Chapel Hill, N.C. 27514.
