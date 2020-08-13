GREENSBORO - Betty Jean Gaddy English passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her residence surrounded by loved ones. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Westminster Gardens Colonial Mausoleum with Rev. Jon Boling officiating. Betty was born in Asheville, NC to the late Ralph Floyd Gaddy and Ruth Silver Gaddy. She was a homemaker and enjoyed singing. In high school, she was class Valedictorian and May Queen. She was a member of Lawndale Baptist Church and was active in their Sunday School. Betty loved church and her family. She loved everybody and everybody loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William David English. Betty is survived by her daughters, Billie Jean English and Debra Lynn English; granddaughter, Stephanie Brogden; and great granddaughters, Lexi and Summer Brogden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA, 3163 Hines Chapel Rd, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to AuthoraCare of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 in memory of Betty English. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the English family. Online condolences may be made at www. haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.