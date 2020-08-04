MAY 7, 1979 - AUGUST 2, 2020 GREENSBORO - Mrs. Shelley Crawford Espinoza, 41, passed away on August 2nd, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital with her family by her side. A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel with Rev. Richard Wright officiating. Interment will follow in Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery. Shelley was born on May 7, 1979 in Greensboro, daughter of James and Judy Little Crawford of Greensboro. Shelley was a wonderful woman with a kind and forgiving heart. She could make you smile and even laugh with her great sense of humor when you were at your lowest point. She always wanted to take care of her family and brighten their days even when she was facing her pain from her own disabilities. She loved God family and music. She will be greatly missed by all. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her two children, Haley Michael, a son, Elisha Espinoza; a brother, Eric Crawford; a grandson, Isaiah Christian and grandmother, Della Little, all of Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the organization of one's choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
