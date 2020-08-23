SEPTEMBER 21, 1930 - AUGUST 21, 2020 HIGH POINT - Mrs. Joan Boyd Evans, 89, passed away on August 22, 2020. Joan was born on September 21, 1930 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Freeman W. Boyd and resided in Greensboro, NC for most of her life. She was married to Harold Manning Evans for 37 years until his death in 1990. Joan graduated from Greensboro Senior High School in 1948 and concluded her studies at Greensboro College with a degree in Philosophy and Religion. She was a violinist with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra during her college years until she began her 27 year career in Education. She was active in Alpha Delta Kappa sorority. She taught English, Civics and Government at Lindley, Jackson and Kiser Jr. High Schools where she was beloved and well respected by her students and colleagues. She was passionate about the subjects that she taught, and she cared deeply about her students. She remained close to many of them over the years, and they came to visit her when she became ill. Joan was a life-long member of West Market Street United Methodist Church where she belonged to the Women's Circle and was a charter member of the Asbury-Covenant Sunday School Class. She served as a Stephen Minister and impacted many lives with her love and wisdom. Many of her mentees have remained devoted to her throughout the years. Joan will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit and for the many lives she touched over the years. She recognized the positive qualities in people, and put others' needs before her own. She very much enjoyed the company of her friends in her Caring and Sharing Bible Study group and in her Greensboro Senior High School group of friends some of whom she had known for more than eighty years. They remained close and met weekly for lunch at Lox Stock and Bagel. Joan was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge. Her volunteer work included being a Scout Leader and a variety of church activities. Her passion for government and civics inspired her to volunteer for many years as a precinct election official where neighbors enjoyed seeing and chatting with her during each election. Joan was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother whose greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her family will lovingly remember her and the many wonderful times spent with her on trips to Sunset Beach, the West Coast, France and Switzerland. She enjoyed climbing paths with her husband leading to the top of Alpine peaks overlooking lakes. She accompanied her grandchildren to tennis tournaments across the country. They took advantage of experiencing the places they went, and hiking in the desert hills outside of Tucson on one particular trip to Arizona will particularly be remembered. They all have fond memories of rolling out and baking Moravian cookies with her every Christmas, the wonderful stories she told them about growing up in Greensboro, and the numerous political discussions they had due to her penchant for politics and her wealth of information on the subject. They will all remember the wise practical advice she gave them throughout the years. Faith, family and friends formed the essence of her life. Her family presence was that of a wonderful role model and a strong matriarch. She leaves behind a legacy to be admired and emulated. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Harold Manning Evans and by her son David Manning Evans. She is survived by her son, Mike Evans, and daughter, Laura Wolf (Gary) of Greensboro; grandchildren, Sam Wolf (Natalie) of Seattle, WA, Melissa Wolf of Venice, CA, and Stephen Wolf of Portland, OR; and great-granddaughters, Billie and Lucy Wolf of Seattle, WA. The family would like to thank the Benson House staff at Pennybyrn at Maryfield for the exceptional care provided to Joan over the past five years. A special thank you goes to Joan's devoted West Market Bible Study group friends who never missed their weekly visit with her during her stay at Pennybyrn and to her caregiver, Emily Wagoner. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at West Market Street United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to West Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 or to Pennybyrn, 109 Penny Road., High Point, NC 27260.
