GREENSBORO JIMMY REID Farabee, 91, died Thursday, September 3, 2020. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensboro at 6000 West Gate City Blvd. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services is assisting the family.

Tags

Load entries