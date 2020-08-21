DECEMBER 2, 1933 - AUGUST 19, 2020 Patsy Joyce Fain Farmer, 86, passed away Wednesday evening, August 19, 2020, at UNC-Rockingham Heath Care in Eden. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, at Woodlawn Cemetery. She will lie in state at Fair Funeral Home on Friday afternoon, 1 io 6 p.m., and Saturday morning, for those that wish to come by to pay their respects. Born December 2, 1933 in Rockingham County, NC, Patsy was the daughter of the late John Wesley Fain and Sarah Gilley Fain. She was a member of Spray Baptist Church. Patsy will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Ginger F. Neal (Stephen) of Greensboro; son, John Farmer of Eden; and two grandchildren, Stephanie Neal and Evan Neal, both of Greensboro. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. Farmer; brother, Curtis Denzil Fain; and sisters, Gracie F. Jefferson and Levanna Dale Fain. Memorial contributions may be made to Widows for Christ, c/o Spray Baptist Church, 745 Church Street, Eden, NC 27288. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288

