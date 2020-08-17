GREENSBORO Thomas Wayne Field, infant son of Daniel and Sarah Field, died Thursday, August 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Gilmore Memorial Park in Julian, NC. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Field family.

