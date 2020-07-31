JULY 7, 1934 - JULY 29, 2020 Mrs. Ellen Joanne Oliver Fields, 86, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Beacon Place. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at George Brothers with Reverend Andrew Baten officiating. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. Joanne was a long-time member of Rehobeth United Methodist Church. She was the best "Mama" and "MawMaw" and was loved by all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Fields; parents, Jim and Etta Oliver; and siblings, Jay Oliver, Iris Fields, Bessie Spivey, Helen Harrison Venable, Betty Jobe, and Bill Oliver. Joanne is survived by her daughter, Deborah New (William), of Conway, SC; son, Ronnie Fields, of Summerfield; grandchildren, Melinda, Crystal, Jenna, Ali, and Billy; great-grandchildren, Nic, Brianna, Iris, and Hazel; sister, Ada Burge; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members, and friends whom she loved. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406.
Service information
Aug 2
Visitation
Sunday, August 2, 2020
1:00PM-1:45PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Aug 2
Funeral Service
Sunday, August 2, 2020
2:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
