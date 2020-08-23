JUNE 22, 1927 - AUGUST 15, 2020 Margaret Whitley Fields, 93, passed away from complications of COVID-19 on August 15, 2020. Margaret was born on June 22, 1927 and lived most of her life in Greensboro, NC. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clyde L. Fields. Her survivors include her son, Todd Fields (Janet), granddaughter Hannah Fields (Kurt Naujaks), grandson Jacob Fields (Desiree Moffitt), her great-grandchildren Rebecca, Annalise, Roan, Indra and Lily and nephew Craig Fields (Meriam). Her church community (Gilford Park Presbyterian) and her loving neighbors (Bill, Mary, Patrick and Dixie) brought much joy to her life. A graveside service will be held at a later date. In memory of Margaret, donations may be made in her name to Transitions LifeCare 250 Hospice Cir, Raleigh, NC 27607.

