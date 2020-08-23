SEPTEMBER 8, 1928 - AUGUST 21, 2020 Marion Reynolds Fields, 91, passed away early Friday morning, August 21, 2020, at UNC-Rockingham Health Care in Eden. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, August 25, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. She will lie in state on Monday afternoon, 1 6 PM, at the funeral home, for those wishing to come by and pay their respects. Born September 8, 1928 in Leaksville, NC, Marion was the daughter of the late Lee R. and Cecilia Thompson Reynolds. She was a retiree of E. I. Dupont where she was the first female supervisor in the history of Dupont. Marion was the current president of Dan River Water, Inc. She is survived by several cousins, along with her adopted family, James and Vivian Mitchell of Eden, Marie and Stephen Potocnak of Concord, Kim Mitchell and Amy and Anthony Lovings, all of Eden, Brandon Mitchell, Andrew Potocnak, Carolina Potocnak and Addy Mitchell, all of Concord, and Ali Lovings of Eden; and her special friends, Belinda Jones and Shirley McBride. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willey "Corky" G. Fields, Jr.; son, Frankie Fields; and brother, Grady Reynolds. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eden First Church of the Brethren, 730 Church Street, Eden, NC 27288 Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
