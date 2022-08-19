FISCHER, GAY ADAMS TATE SEPTEMBER 14, 1928 - AUGUST 17, 2022 Gay Adams Tate Fischer, 93, of Greensboro, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Heritage Greens Senior Living. She was born September 14, 1928, in Statesville, NC, the daughter of the late Walter M. and Gay Jones Adams. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 39 years, Charles E. Tate; second husband of nine years, Robert E. Fischer; brothers, Walter Adams (Francis), Bob Adams (Cleasy); sisters, Treva Rimmer (Al) and Ann Newnam (Fred); brother-in-law, John C. Tate Jr. (Shirley); and son, James Michael Tate. She is survived by son, Chuck Tate (Angel) of Sunset Beach; daughters, Victoria Tate, Nancy Blackwelder (Richard); stepdaughter, Donna Steele, all of Greensboro; stepson, Ray Fischer of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Chris Tate (Hannah), Jacob Steele, Lauren Matas (Matt), Natalie Blackwelder (Ben Wilson), Sean Fischer; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Matas, Hudson Matas, Sebastian Tate; and many special nieces and nephews. Gay attended Greensboro College and later GTCC Business School. She retired from Crisis Control Center in 1986, as its first executive secretary. She served on the boards of Crisis Control Center, Greensboro Urban Ministry, Mental Health Association, Senior Resources of Guilford and United Services for Older Adults. Gay received the Civitan Woman of the Year in 1983 and 1984, and a Leadership Award in 1993, at the annual Senior Citizen of the Month ceremony sponsored by Greensboro Parks and Recreation. Gay was a long time member of Guilford College United Methodist Church. Before becoming too ill to attend, she was a member of the James Tew Sunday school class, sang in the Chancel Choir, chaired the Older Adults Committee, coordinated Senior Wheels drivers, was active in United Methodist Women, was on the Alter Guild, a Friends Home volunteer, served on the church's visitation team, a Shepherds Center volunteer and assisted in the church office. She loved her family and enjoyed having them for Sunday lunches, holidays and birthdays. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her great joy. She had a strong faith, loved her church and her family, and spent her life helping others. The family would like to thank the staffs of Heritage Greens, Vera Springs and AuthoraCare for their exceptional care and support. A celebration of life will be held at Guilford College United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 20, at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Jeremy Troxler officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service at 2:30 p.m., in the church fellowship hall. Private burial will be on Sunday, August 21, at 2:00 p.m., at Lakeview Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to Guilford College United Methodist Church; AuthoraCare of the Piedmont; or to your organization of choice. Forbis and Dick Funeral Service Guilford Chapel is assisting the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
