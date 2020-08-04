REIDSVILLE Vivian Inez Flack, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8 at Smyrna Church of Christ, 1025 Mizpah Church Rd. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.

To plant a tree in memory of Vivian Flack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries