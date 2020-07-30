Michelle Matier Florence was born on April 22, 1956 and went on to glory on July 26, 2020. Mickey, as she was fondly called, was the daughter of the late George E. Matier Sr and Mae Catheryn Matier. Michelle was educated in the Guilford County Public School system. She graduated from North Carolina A&T State University with a B.S. degree in elementary education (c/o 78). In 1979, she married Anthony E. Florence and from this union their most cherished daughter was produced, Nichole R. Florence. Michelle's work experience began were she was licensed to teach in the following states: North Carolina, California, Georgia and Texas for 16 years. She also worked for Maid in North Carolina, Inc. and Arby's Restaurant for 23 years. Michelle was born and raised in fellowship as a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church. She was a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Michelle leaves the following family members: devoted daughter Nichole R. Florence of Fayetteville, NC; and devoted brother George E. Matier Jr (Vicki) of Greensboro, NC; uncle, Rudolph Matier of Greensboro, NC; aunts, Audrey Matier, Bettye Matier and Doretha Matier of Greensboro, NC; a host of cousins and a special friend Gloria Robinson. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, August 1 at 1 p.m. at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home located at 909 East Market St. in Greensboro, NC. The burial site is at Forest Lawn cemetery. The family will receive family and friends at the residence of Michelle and Nichole Florence. Perry J. Brown is respectfully serving the Florence/Matier family.
