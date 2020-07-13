MARCH 2, 1928 - JULY 10, 2020 Grady Lamar Fonville died July 10, 2020 at Whitestone Masonic & Eastern Star Home. A private graveside service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery in Burlington, officiated by Grady's grandson Mitchell Fonville. Grady was born March 2, 1928 in Cheraw, South Carolina to the late Cleo Johnson and John Lee Fonville. He graduated from Burlington High School class of 1945 and served in the Navy 1946. Grady was the owner of Fonville Radio Repair, where he sold and serviced 2 way radios for over 50 years. Grady is survived by his wife of over 71 years, Shirley Holt of the home; sons, Gordon Fonville and Sadonna of Wilmington, and Edwin Fonville and Janithcia of Pleasant Garden; 4 grandsons; 3 great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends. Grady was a 33 degree mason member of the Revolution Lodge 552, member of the Rose Chapter OES 178, Past President of the Greensboro Shrine Club, member of Presbyterian Church of Cross, and a member of Woodmen life for over 55 years. Memorials may be to Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1810 Phillips Ave, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405. Friends and family maysign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel 300 West Wendover
