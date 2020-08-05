Gordon Lawrence Forester of Greensboro, North Carolina passed away very peacefully on August 1, 2020 at the age of 97. Gordon was born on the 4th of July, 1923, in Evanston, Illinois. He attended the University of Notre Dame and served in the Navy in the Pacific in WWII. He married Ann Holinger in 1946 and they were blessed with 52 years of marriage and 6 children, before her passing in 1998. In 2003, Gordon married Jean Berry and they enjoyed 10 years of marriage before her passing in 2013. Gordon was an ordained a deacon in the Catholic Church in 1979. His ministry served both at St. Brigid's Church, Long Island and then continued at St. Paul the Apostle Church, Greensboro, NC. Gordon is also predeceased by his brother, Edward Forester, Jr. His life is celebrated by his brother Keith Forester and his children: Gordon (Larry) Forester, Jr., Carol McCoy, Claire Forester, Thomas Forester and his wife Cecilia, Holly Forester-Miller and her husband Gary, Jeanne Conklin and her husband Bob. Also celebrating are seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A family-only Mass of celebration of life will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020. Others may participate by viewing it on the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church YouTube channel LIVE via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdX7qOIpalmlg5nuFlvbPQA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the The Franciscan Center, 233 N. Greene St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

