Gordon Lawrence Forester of Greensboro, North Carolina passed away very peacefully on August 1, 2020 at the age of 97. Gordon was born on the 4th of July, 1923, in Evanston, Illinois. He attended the University of Notre Dame and served in the Navy in the Pacific in WWII. He married Ann Holinger in 1946 and they were blessed with 52 years of marriage and 6 children, before her passing in 1998. In 2003, Gordon married Jean Berry and they enjoyed 10 years of marriage before her passing in 2013. Gordon was an ordained a deacon in the Catholic Church in 1979. His ministry served both at St. Brigid's Church, Long Island and then continued at St. Paul the Apostle Church, Greensboro, NC. Gordon is also predeceased by his brother, Edward Forester, Jr. His life is celebrated by his brother Keith Forester and his children: Gordon (Larry) Forester, Jr., Carol McCoy, Claire Forester, Thomas Forester and his wife Cecilia, Holly Forester-Miller and her husband Gary, Jeanne Conklin and her husband Bob. Also celebrating are seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A family-only Mass of celebration of life will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020. Others may participate by viewing it on the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church YouTube channel LIVE via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdX7qOIpalmlg5nuFlvbPQA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the The Franciscan Center, 233 N. Greene St., Greensboro, NC 27401.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.